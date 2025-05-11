Khloe Kardashian Dresses To Impress In A Purple Sequin Backless Dress

American television personality and businesswoman, Khloe Kardashian looked like a million bucks as she stepped to out attend the DUFTSTARS 2025 awards night to receive the Personality Award Global Innovation herself. But what couldn't skip anybody's attention was her outfit for the big night.

Khloe Kardashian looked bright and beautiful in a popping purple ankle length dress that featured an overall embellished purple sequins embroidered design. The ensemble was a handpicked piece from the shelves of the designer, LaQuan Smith that featured a halter style mock neck detail teamed with a plunging backless design. The bodycon garment accentuated Khloe's curves around her bodice and flowed into a straight fit waist downwards.

Khloe accessorised the look with a pair of silver pointed-toed open heels with ankle strap closures, a couple of diamond studded bracelets on her wrist, infinity style diamond rings, and solitaire studs in her ears.

Khloe's tresses were styled into salon style waves and then were half-tied in a high ponytail. Glam wise, she dolled up in her signature Kardashian style, bronzed and beautiful look with monotone smokey eyes and nude lips.

Khloe Kardashian's purple coded dress gets a sartorial green flag.

