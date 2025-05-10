Khloe Kardashian Appreciates Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala Look, Especially The 'K' Necklace

Shah Rukh Khan has garnered yet another fan from the millions of people across the world. And this time around the fan is truly global. Khloe Kardashian has expressed her admiration for the Pathaan actor's Met Gala 2025 look, especially because it was accessorised with a 'K' necklace.

Khloe Kardashian recently posted stories on her Instagram account in which she was gushing over Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look that was designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Khloe posted those iconic pictures of Shah Rukh posing at the Met Gala blue carpet with the caption, "I loved seeing King Khan at the Met. He is the first male Bollywood actor to ever attend." She further added how she got acquainted with the phenomena that Shah Rukh Khan is saying, "I first learned about him when I visited India with Kim last year."

Khloe was all praises for Shah Rukh as she gushed saying, "He looked amazing and its so great to see how the talented designers incorporate elements of their own culture and fashion from around the world with the theme of the event."

But that is not all, Khloe Kardashian was all praises for Sabyasachi Mukherjee as well as she acknowledged his craftsmanship that came with a touch of Indian culture, "His look by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee incorporated design elements of Indian menswear."

Khloe Kardashian's fandom for Shah Rukh Khan comes with extra love for his 'K' necklace.

