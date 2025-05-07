Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala Debut Gets An Amul Approval: "India's Biggest Galakaar"

Shah Rukh Khan made history on May 5 by becoming the first Indian male actor to attend the Met Gala. The superstar, dressed in an all-black Sabyasachi outfit, brought his unapologetic swag to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

As expected, fans around the globe went into a frenzy over his grand debut at the prestigious fashion event, popularly referred to as the "biggest party of the year".

Joining the celebration in its signature witty style, dairy brand Amul paid tribute to King Khan with a fun topical. Shared on Instagram, the post featured a cartoon version of SRK in his Met Gala look – complete with his Bengal Tiger Cane in one hand and a butter-smeared slice of bread in the other.

True to form, Amul added a clever wordplay: the poster was captioned “India's Biggest Galakaar!” with the tagline “Always in fashion” written below.

The side note read, “#Amul Topical: Shahrukh Khan attends the world's most prestigious and glamorous fashion event!”

Shah Rukh Khan, for his much-awaited Met Gala debut, wore a floor-length coat made from luxurious Tasmanian superfine wool. It featured padded shoulders, wide lapels and bold black buttons. One side of the single-breasted coat featured a unique engraved design. Star-shaped Japanese horn buttons added a touch of artistic flair.

The superstar paired the coat with a matching crepe de chine silk V-neck shirt that brought a hint of sensual charm to the look. The relaxed fit of the shirt balanced out the structured coat perfectly. His superfine wool trousers matched the vibe. A pleated satin kamarbandh added a classy, old-school twist.

Shah Rukh Khan didn't hold back on accessories either. He rocked multi-layered junk jewellery and the highlight - a neck chain engraved with a bold "K", symbolising his iconic “King” status. Cool black shades, chunky silver rings and a slick watch - a Patek Philippe worth a jaw-dropping Rs 21 crore - rounded off the look.