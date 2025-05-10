Khloe Kardashian Slays Pretty Girl Vibes In A Pistachio Silk Corset And Leggings

Khloe Kardashian proved yet again that she is one heck of a fashionista who doesn't need to try to slay her closet game. On the contrary, being a style diva happens to be second nature for her. The 40-year-old American business woman and reality television star added all the feminine chic vibes to our Instagram feed dresses in pastel silks and dripping in her signature XO Khloe perfume.

Khloe Kardashian picks a perfectly pastel pistachio hued sans straps corset top that was synched with satin ribbon style strings at the back and a matching pair of high-waist ankle length leggings to attend the German Perfume Awards in Dusseldorf and be present a Douglas pop up store.

The Xo Khloe founder accessorised her look with a pair of closed pointed-toed pistachio heels, diamond studded wave style maximal studs, stacks of gold and diamonds encrusted bracelets on both her wrists to add all the sparkle that her outfit needed.

Khloe's shoulder length tresses were styled into a sleek half-tied look that she teamed with waves laden fringes framing her face on both sides.

Glam wise, she went for a nude glam look featuring a radiant full coverage base, a chiseled contour and bronzer laden face, feathered brows, shimmery silver shadow, black eyeliner and mascara laden eyes. A touch of pink blush and champagne highlighter to add a pretty girl look to her visage. A nude brown lip colour and a generous spritz of her very own XO Khloe perfume gave the perfect final touches of glam to her look.

Khloe Kardashian is in her soft girl era dressed in pistachio toned silks and drenched in XO Khloe.

