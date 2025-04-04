Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Athleisure Season In A White Fabletics Romper And Sneakers

hloe Kardashian keeps up with her sartorial beat in a white fitness romper from her own brand, Fabletics

Khloe Kardashian is a sight for sore eyes in a white gym wear romper

Khloe Kardashian looks like a million bucks wearing gym style gear from her own, newly launch homegrown fitness wear label, Fabletics. The 40-year-old reality television star and business mogul made sure to look pretty perfect in a white romper picked out from the shelves teamed with a pair of white kicks.

Khloe Kardashian is all ready to play a game of badminton wearing a white hued romper with a sleeveless and scoop neck design along with a gorgeous bodycon fit. The mini length ensemble is a sourced from the shelves of her own brand, Fabletics; and looks perfect styled with a pair of white towel socks and chunky white sneakers.

Khloe added sparkles to her look with a pair of diamond stud earrings and a couple of matching diamonds encrusted rings adorned on her fingers.

The Kardashians star's tresses were styled into a shoulder length chic half-tied look that made way for her glam game to shine through. Makeup wise, she wore a nude glam look featuring a beaming and bronzed complexion, arched brows, eyeliner and mascara defined eyes, contoured cheeks and a nose bridge, highlighted highpoints of her face, and a nude brown lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch of glam.

Khloe Kardashian and her white Fabletics romper are a match made in fashion heaven.

