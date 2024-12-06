Khloe Kardashian On Having Low Self Esteem And Self Discovery: "I Started Being So Mean To Myself"

Celebrities may seem like they have it all, but mental health challenges don't discriminate based on fame or fortune. Khloé Kardashian recently opened up about her struggles that come with anxiety, insecurity and self-doubt. As she enters her 40s, she's been making significant strides to regain control over her mental and emotional well-being, while also preparing for the launch of her new perfume line. But beyond the glamour, Khloé's story reveals how even the brightest stars need support to navigate life's darker moments.

Khloé opened up about the mental health struggles she faced during the pandemic in a recent conversation with Bustle. It was a time that led her to question herself more than ever before, as she found herself battling a wave of insecurity. "The pandemic really made me a recluse. It made me super socially anxious once we got back to the real world. And for some reason, I got really insecure about doing anything on my own. What if this failed? There were so many negative thoughts in my head," she shared.

Despite being known for her usual confidence, Khloé acknowledged how personal setbacks and relationship struggles took a toll on her self-esteem. "I've always been such a confident person, and then I went through some personal things with my relationships and a lot of them took a hit at my self-esteem. I don't think I really put all of it together, that it was just this perfect negative storm that festered," she explained.

The pandemic, with its enforced isolation, increased these feelings. "Because of the pandemic, you're sitting in these negative thoughts more than you would if you could have dinners or go dancing with your girlfriends or have that team around you," she explained. "I started being so mean to myself, and I don't know where it came from. It made me sad, the person that I allowed my inner voice to be, because that's never been me," Khloé added.

Thankfully, Khloé didn't go through it alone. When asked if anyone in her life helped her emerge from that mindset, she pointed to her family, particularly her sister Kim, who became a guiding light during this tough period. "All my siblings. I will say my sister Kim has really held my hand through so many dark phases for me. And my mom. But Kim has really been this crusader for me. I feel like she has always been holding that light at the end of the tunnel, drawing me closer to the light," she said.

Therapy became a pivotal part of Khloé's journey. In fact, her weight loss transformation was closely linked to therapy, as she found herself turning to the gym when she lost trust in other forms of support. "My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there's no way this could have gotten out there. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym," she further explained.

As time passed, Khloé found empowerment in the consistency of her fitness routine. "As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I've been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it." Despite the constant rumours about her transformation, she confidently asserts that it's been a decade-long journey, not a quick fix.

Khloé's healing process wasn't without bumps along the way, particularly due to the betrayal she felt when her personal therapy session details were leaked. "It was very jarring and sort of unbelievable, but there's not a chance in the world that it came from anywhere else," she shared. Although therapy became a strained relationship for Khloé at one point, she has since returned to it. "I do go to therapy now. I started when I was 39," she revealed.

