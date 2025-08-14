Sharmila Tagore Reacts To Supreme Court Order On Stray Dogs In Delhi NCR: "It's Like Door Closing On The Voiceless Of Our Society"

Film veteran Sharmila Tagore is the latest celebrity who raised her voice against the Suprme Court ruling to relocate the stray dogs from Delhi NCR. Anish Gawande, National Spokesperson of the NCP, shared a video on X in which Sharmila Tagore urged for a nuanced and compassionate dealing of the matter.

What's Happening

Sharmila Tagore, who has a house in Delhi, said, "Today, we are facing a crisis of conscience. The recent Supreme Court decision is like a door closing on the voiceless and defenceless of our society. I wish the safety and sanctity of life was at the heart of the judgement."

"I wish a more nuanced and calibrated approach had been taken towards the systemic flaws that are at the root of the so-called dog menace. In silencing those who cannot protect themselves, we risk losing something essential within ourselves," Sharmila Tagore said.

She urged the government to reconsider the decision, "This need of experience over sympathy has caused tremendous harm. I hope and pray the Supreme Court will try and find a fine balance embedded in justice."

In the wake of a widespread outrage, Chief Justice BR Gavai agreed to review the Court's order on August 13.

Welcoming the decision of reconsidering, Randeep Hooda wrote on social media, "So glad to hear that the Honourable CJI has agreed to look into the ruling about stray dogs in NCR. Passing a law and implementing a law should be, firstly, humane - and secondly, the infrastructure and sensitivity need to be taken care of."

Background

On August 11, The Supreme Court ordered to relocate stray dogs from Delhi-NCR. The Supreme Court ordered the authorities to keep the animals in shelters, following rising cases of dog attacks and an alarming rabies toll.

Bollywood celebrities like John Abraham, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Raveena Tandon and others reacted to the decision with strong words.

In a letter to the Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, John Abraham wrote, "It has been widely reported that a recent judgment by the Division Bench comprising Hon'ble Justice JB Pardiwala and Hon'ble Justice R. Mahadevan has directed the removal of all stray dogs in Delhi from public spaces to shelters or far-off areas.

"I hope you will agree that these are not "strays" but community dogs-respected and loved by many, and very much Delhiites in their own right, having lived in the region as neighbours to humans for generations."

An excerpt from Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan's note read, "They call it a menace. We call it a heartbeat. Today, the Supreme Court says -- take every stray dog off the streets of Delhi-NCR and lock them away. No sunlight. No freedom. No familiar faces greet every morning."

Under the court's August 11 directions, civic authorities in Delhi-NCR, especially Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, have been instructed to create a 5,000-capacity shelter for stray dogs, equipped with vaccination and sterilisation facilities, within six to eight weeks. CCTV monitoring is also to be implemented and a helpline number is to be launched for reporting dog bite cases.