Why Is Influencer Orry Being Questioned In A Rs 252 Crore Drug Scandal: The Case Explained

Social media sensation and favourite of Bollywood celebrities Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani, has been summoned by the Mumbai Police Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) for questioning in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone (MD) drug trafficking case. His name emerged during the interrogation of an arrested drug trafficker who claimed Orry attended alleged drug-fueled parties.

What's the case?

The case dates back to March 2024 when the Mumbai Police uncovered a large-scale mephedrone manufacturing unit on a farm in Maharashtra's Sangli district and seized over 126 kg of the drug, valued at around Rs 252 crore. The investigation gained momentum with the deportation and arrest of Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh (also known as Salim Shaikh or Lavish) from Dubai in November 2025. Notably, Shaikh is an alleged close associate of the fugitive drug kingpin Salim Dola (a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang) and his son Taher. The operation involved transporting drugs in luxury cars and laundering money via hawala channels.

During interrogation, Shaikh claimed he organised high-profile rave parties in India and abroad for film and fashion celebrities, politicians, and public figures. He reportedly mentioned several names, including Orry, actors Nora Fatehi and Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor, filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan, and politician Zeeshan Siddique. He also alleged that Alishah Parkar, a nephew of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was present at some of these gatherings.

Orry's Involvement

The Mumbai Police have summoned those named by Shaikh to verify his claims and determine if they have any connection to the wider drug network. Orry has been summoned for questioning and verification purposes, and no formal charges have been made against him yet. The influencer was asked to appear before the ANC's Ghatkopar unit to provide his statement regarding his possible links to the accused and any information he may have about the case.

Orry, who was not in the city at the time of the initial summons, has requested a new date for his appearance after November 25. Authorities are considering his request.

This is not Orry's first encounter with legal issues. He was previously booked by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in March 2024 for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel in a prohibited pilgrimage area.

Who is Orry?

Orry, whose full name is Orhan Awatramani, is a Mumbai-based socialite and internet personality known for his close association with Bollywood celebrities. He's frequently seen at high-profile events and parties with star kids like Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

He's the son of businessman Suraj K. Awatramani, who is involved in real estate, hospitality, and beverages. He reportedly studied at Parsons School of Design in New York and has worked in roles related to fashion, design, and branding. Orry is often in the news and on social media for his bold fashion choices, luxury lifestyle, and selfies with celebrities. He gained widespread internet attention for his mysterious profession (once jokingly calling himself a "liver"), and is now acknowledged as a brand collaborator and influencer.