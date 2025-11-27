Orry Goes To Anti-Drugs Agency With 'Liver Protection' Squad, Viral Video

Once a liver, always a liver. Social media sensation and Bollywood socialite Orry often finds a silver lining in a dark cloud. When his quirky comments about being "a liver" went viral on the internet, he posed for the paparazzi wearing a T-shirt with the text "I am a liver".

On Wednesday, Orry appeared before the Mumbai Police in connection with a Rs 252 crore mephedrone (MD) drug seizure case.

Orry And The 'Liver Protection' Squad

Orry, who has amassed a massive fan following through social media in recent years, made a fun statement when he arrived with his security detail at the anti-drug agency's office.

His bodyguards wore customised sweatshirts with "Orry Guard" on the front and "Liver Protection" on the back.

In viral videos, Orry can be seen being mobbed by reporters and paparazzi as he makes his way to the Ghatkopar office of the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC). His bodyguards ward off the media and photographers.

"I Am A Liver"

In a 2023 interview, Orry was asked what he does exactly and whether it is a 9-to-5 job. "I am working on myself. I am going to the gym, I am doing a lot of self-reflection, sometimes I do yoga, I go for a massage, I am working, but I am working on myself," he said.

In the video, he further said, "You go for a job, you are a jobber. You paint, you are a painter. I am living, I am a liver. Yeah, I am a liver."

Orry Summoned by Anti-Drug Agency

Orry's appearance followed two notices by the anti-drug agency after his name surfaced during the interrogation of an arrested drug trafficker, Mohammed Salim Mohammed Suhail Shaikh. Orry was earlier summoned on Thursday but sought more time.

The drug seizure case dates back to March 2024, when a mephedrone manufacturing unit was busted in Maharashtra's Sangli district. Over 126 kg of the drug, worth about Rs 252 crore, was seized. Earlier this month, Shaikh, alias Lavish, was extradited from Dubai and arrested by Mumbai Police in the drug case.

Orry was summoned only for questioning and verification purposes. No formal charges have been framed against him yet.