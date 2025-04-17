Sunny Deol Announces <i>Jaat 2</i> Despite The First Part's Underwhelming Box Office Performance

Jaat by Gopichand Malineni with Sunny Deol in the lead has had a lukewarm response at the box office. The film was released in theatres on April 11, 2025. It also has Randeep Hooda playing the antagonist Ranatunga and Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher in key roles.

Sunny Deol took to his social media today to announce Jaat 2, just a week after the release of the first part. Even though Jaat has not scored big at the box office, it is interesting to see how Jaat 2 is already in the works.

Sharing the poster of Jaat 2, Sunny captioned it, "#Jaat on to a New Mission! #Jaat2."

The second instalment too will be directed by Gopichand Malineni, as the poster suggests. The project will be backed by Mythri Movies Makers. There has been no further details on the remaining cast returning, except for Sunny in the titular role.

On the completion of a week, Jaat collected Rs 4 crore in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk.

The film recorded an overall 10.26% Hindi occupancy on April 16, 2025. Taking this into consideration, Jaat's total collection now stands at Rs 57.5 crore.

Yesterday, Bollywood analyst Taran Adarsh shared Jaat's day 6 box office numbers on X.

He wrote, "Tuesday was most crucial – and #Jaat has passed the test... Despite being a working day, the film continued to maintain a solid grip in mass circuits and is on track to close its *extended* Week 1 at around ₹ 61 cr [+/-]."

Mentioning how the upcoming Good Friday holiday will impact the film's business, he added, "With the upcoming holiday on Friday [#GoodFriday], another spike in footfalls – especially at single screens – is very much on the cards. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr. Total: ₹ 53.92 cr."

Sunny Deol's last film Gadar 2 was a smashing box office success. With Ameesha Patel in the lead, it was a nostalgic trip for fans and marked a major comeback for Sunny Deol.

Sunny Deol also has Lahore 1947 and Border 2 in his kitty.