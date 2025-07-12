Sunny Deol Wraps <i>Border 2</i> Shoot: "<i>Fauji</i> Signing Off"

Sunny Deol took to social media on Friday to announce that he has completed the shooting of his upcoming war drama, Border 2.

Taking to Instagram, the Gadar actor shared a powerful image of himself in character and wrote, “Mission accomplished! Fauji, signing off! My shoot wrapped for #Border2. Jai Hind!”

In the photo, Sunny Deol is seen in a full army uniform, capturing the spirit of his role. He also used the iconic song Sandese Aate Hain as the background score.

Before the song plays, Sunny can be heard saying, “27 years ago, a Fauji promised to return. Today, fulfilling that promise, Major Kuldeep Singh Chandpuri is back—to salute the sacred soil of India.”

Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty have wrapped up the Pune shooting schedule of the war drama.

The Tadap actor took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of his photos and videos with co-stars Diljit Dosanjh, Varun and director Anurag Singh.

For the caption, he wrote, “Aur kya hai yeh border..? Bas ek fauji aur uske bhai hain.” That's a wrap in Pune.. onto the next one.”

Varun also announced the completion of his NDA schedule in Pune. He shared a video capturing a candid moment with co-star Ahan, as the duo enjoyed tea and biscuits together.

The Student of the Year actor captioned the post, “#Border2 Chai aur bizkoot, it's a wrap for me at NDA Aur humne celebrate kiya bizkoot ke saath.”

The upcoming war drama, helmed by director Anurag Singh, features Sunny Deol in a key role. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta and is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in collaboration with JP Dutta's banner, JP Films.

Set to release on January 23, 2026, Border 2 aims to spotlight the untold stories of the Indian armed forces, continuing the legacy of patriotic storytelling.

