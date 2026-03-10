Dual Celebration For Randeep Hooda As He Welcomes Baby Girl With Lin Laishram On Father's Birthday

Actor Randeep Hooda and his wife Lin Laishram have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, today. The mother and the newborn are both healthy and doing well.

The couple shared the happy news with their followers on social media, revealing that their daughter arrived on a day that already holds special meaning for the family.

The baby shares her birthday with Randeep's father, Ranbir Hooda, turning the occasion into a double celebration for the family.

Announcing the news online, the couple wrote, "Dada aur poti ne janamdin ki ghadi badhai. Today, as I become a father, my appreciation for you has only grown deeper, Papa. And most importantly - Lin, thank you for making me a father and for bringing our little girl into this world. A little girl and a lifetime of love."

Soon after he made the post, several fans showered the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Randeep Hooda And Lin Laishram's Maternity Photoshoot

A day ago, the couple shared adorable pictures from their maternity photoshoot. The photos offered a glimpse into the couple's quiet joy and excitement as they got ready to step into a new chapter together.

Randeep and Lin announced their pregnancy in November 2025. The couple shared the happy news on the occasion of their second wedding anniversary via an Instagram post. Along with a photo of them sitting by a campfire in the forest, they wrote, "Two years of love, adventure, and now... a little wild one on the way."

Randeep and Lin got married in November 2023, in a traditional Meitei wedding ceremony held in Manipur.

