Bobby Deol Recalls Sunny Deol Saving Him After Leg Injury During <i>Barsaat</i> Shoot: "Got Me Airlifted Overnight"

Bobby Deol has never shied away from talking about the bond he shares with his elder brother Sunny Deol. Recently, Bobby shared a memory that shows just how strong that connection really is.

It goes back to the time when Bobby Deol was shooting for his first film Barsaat. Things were going great until one day, during a horse-riding scene in England, an accident changed everything.

“I still remember, my leg broke in England during the shoot. I was riding a horse, bumped into another horse, lost balance, falling hard to the ground. I saw that one of my legs was completely twisted. I tried to stand but collapsed again. Bhaiya (Sunny) was there, he lifted me onto his shoulders and carried me. All my strength came from him. Just knowing he was there made me feel like nothing bad could happen,” Bobby told Radio Nasha Official.

Bobby Deol recalled that Sunny Deol did not waste a second. The actor rushed his younger brother to a nearby hospital. But when the local doctors gave up, Sunny stepped in again.

Bobby Deol said, “He took me to the nearest hospital, but later I found out that the doctors there had said, ‘We can't save his leg.' That's when Bhaiya got me airlifted to London overnight. I had surgery there. He's always been there for me.”

Looking back, Bobby Deol said that even though the accident left him with a metal rod and screws in his leg, it never slowed him down.

“It's been more than 30 years now. I still have a rod and screws in my leg, and while there's some discomfort and pain, I've gotten used to it. But I can walk, run, dance, fight, jump, do action, what more does one need?” he said.

Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol are the sons of veteran actor Dharmendra and his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The couple also has two daughters, Vijeta and Ajeita Deol. Later, Dharmendra married actress Hema Malini, and together they have two daughters – Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On the work front, Bobby Deol was last seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Meanwhile, Sunny Deol will next appear in Border 2 and Lahore 1947.

