For Bobby Deol, His Brother Sunny Deol Is 'As Strong As Superman'

The Deol brothers, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, appeared as guests on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. From funny anecdotes to emotional moments, the duo discussed many aspects of their lives on the Netflix show. During their chat, Bobby Deol also talked about how his elder brother is "as strong as Superman". The actor shared, “If there's someone in real life who is really strong like Superman, that's bhaiya (Sunny). I've never seen anyone with strength comparable to his. Though he's had several back surgeries, when he is required to lift someone (during shooting), he lifts them. He effortlessly lifts them as if they weigh nothing at all,”

Bobby Deol also shared an incident showcasing Sunny Deol's strength. He said, “A few days ago, when I went downstairs (at home) to take a walk, I noticed that the window of bhaiya's car was cracked. I asked the others, ‘How did it happen? Did a coconut fall on it?' They said, ‘No. Sunny Sahab got angry and he thumped it, causing it to crack.' It's a fact.”

Last year was a joyous one for the entire Deol clan. To begin with, Dharmendra gained great appreciation for his role in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Raani Kii Prem Kahaani. Following that success, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 turned out to be a massive hit at the box office. Lastly, in December, Bobby Deol's portrayal as an antagonist in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal received love from audiences and critics alike. Reflecting on the past year, Bobby Deol added, “I am happy about the fact that my brother waited for 22 years after Gadar. And in the same year, first it was my father's film [Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani], and the role he played, I don't think anyone else could have done it that way. Then my film became a big hit! I see the happiness in my father's eyes today.”

Bobby Deol continued, “I remember I returned after a week and Papa (Dharmendra) was busy on Instagram, and he said: ‘Bob, people are crazy for you!' I said, ‘I am your son! Do they have a chance?'"

Bobby Deol will be next seen in projects like Kanguva, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, and NBK109.