The Great Indian Kapil Show: Meet New Guests - Diljit Dosanjh And Parineeti Chopra

Happy birthday, Kapil Sharma. The comedian-actor is celebrating his 43rd birthday today [April 2] and wishes are flowing in from all quarters. A special message was also posted on the official Instagram page of his ongoing Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show. In the special video, we not only get some glimpses of Kapil Sharma at his funniest best, but we also see him interacting with guests such as Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. We also caught a glimpse of Chamkila director Imtiaz Ali. In the caption, they wrote: “Humein humesha hasaane ke liye, thank you @kapilsharma,” and asked fans to wish Kapil Sharma in the comments section. Needless to say, fans obliged.

Meanwhile, the first episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show made headlines with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor appearing on the show with her son, superstar Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. While on the show, Neetu Kapoor revealed how Ranbir is quite different from his late father, Rishi Kapoor when it comes to being a dad. She revealed: “His [Ranbir Kapoor] expressions are reserved for cinema. In real life, he doesn't react that much to things. For the first time, when Raha enters, you should see his face. It's full of expression. He gets very excited. He is the best father. Alia (Bhatt) is a good mother. She is outstanding but he is a hands-on father. I have seen many fathers but I have seen none like him. He is the opposite of his father (Rishi Kapoor). My husband was never very good with children.”

She also added: “Ranbir has changed a lot after becoming a father. He has become so caring.”To this, Riddhima Kapoor added, “He is such a lovely, amazing father.”

Speaking about his daughter, Ranbir Kapoor said: “I don't feel like doing anything. I don't want to shoot, I don't want to go anywhere. I want to sit at home and just look at her. I haven't felt like this ever in my life. Now I understand how mom used to feel about me and Riddhima.”

Ranbir Kapoor married Alia Bhatt in April 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November, 2022.

On the work front, Kapil Sharma plays an important role in Crew, which is currently running in cinemas. It has been headlined by Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu.