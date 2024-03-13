Arun Govil On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In A Film: 'Hes Very Sanskaari'

The image was shared on X. (courtesy: ithedarkhood)

After the success of Animal, fans are eagerly anticipating Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. Recently, veteran actor Arun Govil, renowned for his portrayal of Lord Rama in the 1987 TV series Ramayan, shared his thoughts on Ranbir taking on the prestigious role. In an interview with Bollywood Spy, Arun Govil said, “As far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna janta hu mai unke baare mein, bahut mehnat se kaam karte hai vo. Bahut sanskaari bache hai vo basically. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai, maine dekha hai kai baar unko. [From what I know about him, he works very hard. He is basically a very cultured kid. He possesses morals, values, and a deep sense of tradition. I have observed this on multiple occasions.] I am very sure about it that he will try to do his level best. It should come out well.”

As per a Pinkvilla report, the VFX plates for Ramayan are being prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG. A source informed the portal, “Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayan and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it's a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayan won't be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions.”

While Ranbir Kapoor has been cast to portray the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi has been chosen to portray Goddess Sita. Initially, Alia Bhatt was picked for the role of Sita but reportedly she had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the role of Ravana will be played by KGF fame, Yash. As per the source, “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayan: Part One.”

Ramayan will also feature Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta in key roles.