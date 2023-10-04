Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Yash To Begin Shooting For Ramayana Next Year: Report

Ranbir and Sai Pallavi to star in Ramayana. (courtesy: saipallavi.senthamarai,eanbir_kapoor)

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is undoubtedly one of the much-awaited films of Bollywood. As per the latest update, the makers are all set to take this epic on floors. Nitesh Tiwari will begin the shooting in the first quarter of 2024 with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Pinkvilla reported. A source told the news portal, “Nitesh Tiwari and team have been working actively on creating the world of Ramayana and the blueprint is finally all ready. The VFX plates are prepared by the Oscar Winning Company, DNEG and it's a world that would blow away the minds of audiences. However, the strength of Ramayana won't be the visual but the simplistic storytelling and compelling inter-character emotions.”

Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama on screen. Sai Pallavi has been roped in to essay the role of Sita. Earlier, Alia Bhatt was chosen for the role. It was then reported she had walked out of Ramayana due to date issues. Meanwhile, KGF sensation Yash will be seen as Ravana in the Nitesh Tiwari film. The source further revealed that Ranbir [Kapoor] and Sai [Pallavi] will begin the shooting in February 2024. “Ranbir and Sai will start shooting for the film around the month of February 2024. The first part of the trilogy will focus more on Lord Rama and Sita, leading towards the conflict of Sita Haran. The duo will be shooting for the film from February till August 2024, before calling it a wrap for Ramayana: Part One,” the source added.

About Yash's character in Ramayana, the source said, “Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One, however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Animalalongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. The film will release on December 1.