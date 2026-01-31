<i>Mardaani 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Rani Mukerji's Film Outperforms <i>Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway</i>

Rani Mukerji has returned to cinemas with Mardaani 3.

What's Happening

The release follows the success of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a performance that also earned Rani her maiden National Award.

In the latest instalment, Rani reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, once again tackling a case that examines systemic sexism and patriarchy.

While the film has garnered largely decent reviews, its box office opening has been moderate.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Mardaani 3 collected Rs 3.8 crore on its first day.

The film was released in approximately 2,345 shows across the country and recorded an overall occupancy of 18.01% on day one.

Morning shows opened at 8.97%, which rose to 14.78% in the afternoon. Evening occupancy stood at 17.13%, before night shows saw a stronger turnout at 31.14%.

Delhi-NCR accounted for the highest number of screenings, with 526 shows and an occupancy of 18.75%.

Mumbai followed with 381 shows and a higher occupancy of 26.75%.

Background

Despite being backed by Yash Raj Films, the film has had a comparatively limited release. It continues to share screens with last week's major release Border 2, which remains steady and is currently running on nearly 5,000 screens nationwide.

On its eighth day, Border 2 earned Rs 11 crore, significantly higher than Mardaani 3's opening figure.

However, the latest film has matched the opening-day collection of its predecessor, Mardaani 2, which had earned Rs 3.8 crore in 2019.

It has also outperformed several of Rani's recent projects, including Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway (Rs 1.27 crore on day one), Bunty Aur Babli 2 (Rs 2.8 crore) and Hichki (Rs 3.3 crore).

In comparison with other female-led films in a similar space, Mardaani 3 has opened better than Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, which collected Rs 1.15 crore on its first day, and Yami Gautam's Haq, which earned Rs 1.75 crore.

However, it trails Yami Gautam's Article 370, which opened at Rs 5.9 crore, and Alia Bhatt's Jigra, which collected Rs 4.25 crore on day one.