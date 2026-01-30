Rani Mukerji Says Gen Z Would Have Made <i>Aiyyaa</i> A Superhit Today: "First Time We Showed Women Can Fantasise"

Rani Mukerji's 2012 film Aiyyaa was ahead of its time, as the actress says, "Gen Z would make it a superhit if it were released today." She also added how she had a blast filming Aiyyaa and opened up about the film's message.

What's Happening

In an exclusive conversation with Zoom, Rani Mukerji said, "I love Aiyyaa. I've had the most fun shooting this film. We shot in Pune and I met some of the most amazing actors from Marathi cinema. I adore them because they are hugely talented."

She continued, "The story was so quirky. Imagine falling in love with somebody who smells good. It was too much fun and way ahead of its time. I think if it had released today, Gen Z would've made it a superhit. Because it was the first time we showed how a woman can fantasise. And it's okay to do that, and I celebrate that on screen."

"It would be a common thing for Gen Z, but at that time, it wasn't. It was one of the films that spoke about the fact that it's okay to fantasise and it's okay to express a good-looking body," added Rani Mukerji.

About Aiyyaa

The story of Aiyyaa revolves around a Marathi girl, Meenakshi Deshpande (Rani), whose parents are looking for a suitable groom for her. She falls in love with a mysterious and pleasantly smelling artist, a Tamil boy named Surya, essayed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Work

On the work front, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 has just released in theatres today. So far, the film has been receiving positive reviews from audiences on social media.

It is the latest chapter in Yash Raj Films' powerhouse female-cop franchise. Rani Mukerji returns as DCP Shivani Shivaji Roy, who now joins the NIA to track down a ruthless beggar mafia network and rescue scores of missing girls.

ALSO READ | Why Rani Mukerji Has "Always Loved Romancing" Shah Rukh Khan In Films