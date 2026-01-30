Why Rani Mukerji Has "Always Loved Romancing" Shah Rukh Khan In Films

Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan have shared a successful on-screen partnership over the years, having worked together in several popular films including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, among others.

With Mardaani 3 hitting theatres today, Rani spoke to Zoom, where she opened up about her comfort level with her co-stars and explained why she enjoys romancing Shah Rukh Khan on screen.

What Rani Mukerji Said

Rani said, "I've always loved romancing Shah Rukh because there's a different kind of love that Shah Rukh has for everybody. Anybody who's in his company feels that Shah Rukh loves them the most."

She added that she is at her most relaxed and playful around Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan, as both actors give her the 'leeway' to be who she really is.

The actress further said, "I guess the amount of love they have for me is because they saw me literally at 17, and they've seen me really grow from strength to strength. From a little girl becoming a young girl to becoming a woman today, and a mother, so they've seen my journey."

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani 3 marks the return of Rani Mukerji as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy. The trailer opens on a tense note, focusing on a case linked to a child trafficking network and the disappearance of several young girls.

As the investigation progresses, Shivani comes up against 'Amma', the powerful leader of a beggar mafia that exploits children. Known for her brutality and influence, Amma emerges as Shivani's most dangerous adversary so far. The trailer features high-octane action, emotional scenes and violent confrontations, highlighting Shivani's determination to bring those responsible to justice.

Rani Mukerji reprises her role with renewed intensity, while Mallika Prasad plays the main antagonist. Janaki Bodiwala, who was last seen in Shaitaan, also has a key role in the film.



Mardaani 3 is written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, with Aditya Chopra producing the film under the Yash Raj Films banner.



