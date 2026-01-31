Catherine O'Hara Hospitalised In "Serious Condition" Hours Before Death

Catherine O'Hara, best known for her role in Schitt's Creek, died on Friday in Los Angeles at the age of 71.

New information has emerged regarding the final hours of the veteran actor.

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department, emergency officials received a call at 4:48 a.m. on January 30 concerning an "approximately 70-year-old" unnamed woman at O'Hara's Los Angeles residence.

She was transported to a hospital in "serious condition" and died later that day.

Her representatives at Creative Artists Agency previously confirmed that O'Hara died in Los Angeles "following a brief illness."

Further details about the illness or the official cause of death have not been disclosed.

Background

O'Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew Welch, 32, and Luke Welch, 28.

Before her death, the Schitt's Creek actor had spoken publicly about living with cardiac inversus, also known as dextrocardia with situs inversus, a rare congenital condition in which the heart and other internal organs are positioned on the opposite side of the body.

In an interview with Variety in March, O'Hara reflected on how her health and upbringing shaped her outlook and career in comedy.

"There's no better survival instinct," she said, explaining that as a comedian her job is to "look for the light."

O'Hara also credited her family for fostering her sense of humor. "My parents were both really funny, and a sense of humor was always appreciated. Laughing and being funny was highly encouraged at our table," she added.

Following news of her death, several colleagues and friends paid tribute to her legacy. Dan Levy, her Schitt's Creek co-star, shared a message on Instagram, writing, "What a gift to have gotten to dance in the warm glow of Catherine O'Hara's brilliance for all those years. I will cherish every funny memory I was fortunate enough to make with her."