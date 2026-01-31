Viral: Catherine O'Hara's Old Response To Her Favourite Role Wins Over The Internet

Catherine O'Hara died on Friday. The Canadian-American star was 71. The Emmy-winning actor, known for comedic roles across the decades, breathed her last at her home in Los Angeles "following a brief illness", according to a statement from her agency, Creative Artists Agency. Now, an old video of the veteran actress is making the rounds, in which she had a run-in with a fan at an airport.

The Viral Clip

The clip, shared by a podcaster Culture Apothecary on Instagram, shows Catherine O'Hara in a warm coat with grey hair.

The camera person asks her to name one role that she would like to be remembered for, to which the actress replies, "Mother of my children."

When the fan then admires her and says she is her most favourite actor ever, Catherine O'Hara brushes off the compliment modestly.

The clip ends with several snaps of the actress with her husband, Bo Welch, and their sons, Matthew and Luke.

Internet Reactions

Emotional fans flooded the comments section of the post.

One user wrote, "She's all of our mothers forever."

Another said, "The best I can summarise Catherine's career is simply that her presence on screen always felt like a hug. She is a one-of-a-kind actress that will be sorely missed."

One person commented, "The way she got so emotional when she said it."

Someone added, "Mother of my children, you're an icon. We will remember you as a mother first & a great actress."

About Catherine O'Hara

Catherine O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954 in Toronto, Canada. She grew up as the sixth of seven children and was the elder sister of musician-actress Mary Margaret O'Hara. She reportedly completed her schooling at Burnhamthorpe Collegiate Institute.

Catherine O'Hara started her career in the sketch comedy series Second City Television (1976-1984), which became a big turning point for her. She won a Primetime Emmy Award for her work on the show.

She gained wide recognition with films like Beetlejuice, Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. Her role as Kevin's mum made her a household name. Catherine O'Hara often worked with Christopher Guest in films like Waiting for Guffman, Best in Show and A Mighty Wind.

She saw a major career resurgence with her role as Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek, which ran from 2015 to 2020. Her performance earned her a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award.

She received several accolades, including two Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Catherine O'Hara was last seen in HBO's The Last of Us. She is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and sons Matthew and Luke.

ALSO READ | Catherine O'Hara Dies At 71: All You Need To Know About Emmy-Winner