How Catherine O'Hara Became Moira Rose In <i>Schitt's Creek</i>, Thanks To Wigs, Wardrobes, And Drama

"When one of us shines, all of us shine," said Moira Rose, the most dramatic mother the audience has ever seen on screen. The dialogue is from The Incident, an episode in season six of Schitt's Creek, where the stress of the upcoming wedding left David Rose with an "oopsy-daisy" moment in bed with his fiance, Patrick.

As the entertainment industry and cinephiles mourn Catherine O'Hara, fans are revisiting her funniest scenes from her films and shows. Among them all, Moira Rose will forever remain a favourite. The character also earned O'Hara at least 15 major accolades, including the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series in 2020 - and rightly so.

In a March 2018 interview with Page Six, Dan Levy, who played David Rose in Schitt's Creek, confessed, "We wrote the character (of Moira Rose) with the intention of Catherine playing the part." The team had their 'fingers and toes crossed' while waiting for her answer. And now, it's impossible to picture anyone but the Canadian-American actor when someone says "bebe" instead of 'baby'.

But Moira Rose became a fan favourite not just because of her lines. It was her unapologetic attitude, eccentric wardrobe, dramatic wigs, and unmistakable accent that made her iconic. Without the wardrobe and the wigs, Moira Rose would not have become the legend she is.

"I've always loved black and white, and I think it can be very clean and works anywhere," Catherine O'Hara told Vogue in 2020. "And then working on Schitt's Creek for six years really just strengthened my love for black and white even more. It's bold, and it's strong, and it's graphic and cartoony and cool all at the same time. Classic."

Here is looking back at how Catherine O'Hara became Moira Rose, thanks to wigs, wardrobes, and a lot of drama

Moira Rose As Dr Clara Mandrake

Who can forget Moira Rose as Dr Clara Mandrake? The actor-within-an-actor role was impeccable, and the confidence with which O'Hara mimicked the voice of crows was nothing short of spectacular. Her outfit - black trousers, a white top, a doctor's coat with black crow‑feather details, and a wig styled to make her resemble a human crow - completed her transformation. Her smoky eyeshadow and darkened nose elevated the look further.

Moira Rose as Dr Clara Mandrake. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose In A Metallic Dress

Moira was all about extremes, and her wardrobe reflected that. The first time she says "bebe" is when Johnny offers to babysit Roland and Jocelyn's child. Moira appears in a black dress covered in giant silver paillettes, all while living in a motel after the Rose family lost their billion-dollar empire.

Moira Rose In An Alexander McQueen Gown

The finale features Moira officiating David and Patrick's wedding. While it was the couple's big day, all eyes were on Moira as she strutted down the aisle in a dramatic white Alexander McQueen gown, styled with a statement necklace, golden chain belt, custom headpiece, long blonde wig, and shiny gloves. In the history of eccentric outfits, this one deserves a museum display.

Moira Rose in an Alexander McQueen gown. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose At The Premiere Of The Crow Have Eyes

There were only a handful of moments in Schitt's Creek when Moira stepped out in anything other than black and white. The premiere of The Crows Have Eyes: The Crowening was one such rare instance. Her pastel gown was spectacular, but the thorny headband and smoky black eyes added just the right amount of drama, which only Catherine O'Hara could pull off with such grace.

Moira Rose at the premiere of The Crow Have Eyes. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose In A Garbage Bag

The garbage‑bag dress will forever be one of Moira Rose's most iconic fashion moments. She paired a black strapless dress. Its shiny texture resembled a trash bag with a white high‑neck top. And she even wore it to meet a photographer, posing confidently for photos. Bold is an understatement.

Moira Rose in a garbage bag. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose In A Leather Dress

In one episode, Alexis walks into Moira and Johnny's room saying, "The internet says that you are dead." When Moira learns that reporters are waiting outside the motel, she agonises over what to wear. Her choice? An all‑black leather dress paired with a curly blonde wig. It added an effortless drama to her look.

Moira Rose in a leather dress. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose In A Gingham Suit

In the series finale, Moira closes the door of her motel room for the last time, exiting in a black‑and‑white gingham suit with black ruffle details around the neck. She was on her way to LA and wanted to make a statement, and, as always, she did.

Moira Rose in a gingham suit. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Moira Rose's Christmas Outfit

In a Christmas‑themed episode, Johnny reminisces about their lavish holiday parties. Moira appears in a white‑and‑black printed gown paired with a unique neck accessory and a dramatic black headband - festive, theatrical, and unmistakably Mrs Rose.

Moira Rose's Christmas outfit. Photo: Schitt's Creek/ Instagram

Catherine O'Hara was instrumental in bringing Moira Rose to life in Schitt's Creek. From the wigs and makeup to the signature accent and eccentric wardrobe, she worked closely with the creative team to ensure every element of the character felt intentional and unforgettable. Her artistry and dedication have left an indelible mark on television and on audiences everywhere.

May her soul rest in peace.

