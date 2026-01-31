<i>Home Alone</i> To <i>Schitt's Creek</i>: A Look At Catherine O'Hara's Top Performances

Legendary actor Catherine O'Hara, who made 90s kids laugh for decades with her epic comic timing and somehow broke their hearts along the way, has died at the age of 71.

Ever since the news of her death broke, it left fans across the globe shocked and heartbroken, especially those who grew up watching their favourite star in everything from holiday classics to sharp, offbeat TV comedies.

O'Hara had that rare kind of screen presence, the kind that didn't need to shout. She could steal a scene with only a look, a pause, or a perfectly timed line. Whether she was playing a frantic mother, a dramatic diva, or an unhinged socialite, she always felt real.

The actress first caught the eye of audiences with Canada's legendary sketch show 'Second City Television' (SCTV) in the late '70s. Alongside comedy greats like John Candy, Eugene Levy, and Rick Moranis, O'Hara helped shape a whole generation's sense of humour. Her characters were weird and fearless, exactly the kind of comedy that sticks.

For many around the world, though, she will always be Kevin McCallister's mom. In 'Home Alone,' O'Hara played Kate McCallister, the panicked, determined mother racing across the globe to get back to her son. The film became a holiday ritual, and her performance gave it its emotional heartbeat.

Then came 'Schitt's Creek' in 2015, and with it, Moira Rose. Draped in wigs, dramatic outfits, and an accent nobody could quite place, O'Hara turned Moira into a television icon. What could have been just a joke became something deeper: a woman clinging to dignity while learning how to start over. The role earned her an Emmy and made her beloved by an entirely new generation.

She also left her mark in cult favourites like 'Beetlejuice,' where she played the dramatic, art-obsessed Delia Deetz, and in 'Best in Show,' where her turn as Cookie Fleck remains one of comedy's great performances.

In later years, she continued to surprise her fans with great performances, from Netflix's 'A Series of Unfortunate Events' to Apple TV 's 'The Studio.' Even in guest roles, like her appearance on '30 Rock,' she made every moment count.

O'Hara was born on March 4, 1954, and grew up in Toronto. She joined the city's Second City company at age 20, first serving as an understudy to Gilda Radner and moving up to the main cast when Radner left to become part of the original Saturday Night Live ensemble, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

O'Hara died on Friday at her home in Los Angeles after a brief illness. While the actress is no longer with us, her iconic voice, unparalleled comic timing, and lasting spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of her fans forever.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)