To 'Legend' Ranbir Kapoor, A Sweet Birthday Message From Sister Kareena Kapoor

Image was shared on X . (courtesy: Jeyya_B)

On Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday, his cousin Kareena Kapoor dropped the sweetest wish. The Kapoor cousins, who share a close bond with one another, are often spotted in family get togethers and parties, having a gala time. On Thursday, as the the Animal star celebrated his birthday, his cousin Kareena wished him by uploading an adorable throwback pic of Ranbir and she wrote, "Happy birthday you legend." Kareena Kapoor's post for her brother Ranbir Kapoor is too cute to be missed. Take a look at the post below:

Ranbir also received a sweet birthday wish from none other than his mother, veteran star Neetu Kapoor. She has shared a picture from Ranbir's birthday celebration on Instagram Stories. Here, we can see that the table is all set with red rose petals and delicious-looking cakes. “Happy Birthday, Raha's papa” was written on one of the cakes. Sharing the photograph of the set-up, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Birthday celebration with my most special.”

Neetu Kapoor, in a follow-up post on Instagram Stories, shared a throwback picture of Ranbir Kapoor looking dapper in a finely tailored navy blue suit. It seems that the pic was clicked at an award show. The note attached to it read, “Happy Birthday [red heart] Feel grateful for this special human being [loved up emoji].”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also posted a heart-warming birthday wish for her baby brother. She shared a montage on Instagram Stories, with the caption reading, “Happiest birthday, Rans. May this special day in your life be beautiful, full of love, laughter, and happiness. I promise to bug you forever. #reallifetomandjerry #brothersisterlove.”

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Animal will be released in theatres on December 1.