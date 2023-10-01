Ranbir Kapoor Takes A 50% Pay Cut For Animal: Report

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is making all the right noises. Be it the starcast or the recently released teaser, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film has ticked all the boxes. Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are also part of the film. The teaser, which was released on Ranbir's birthday (September 28), gave us a glimpse into the equation of Ranbir and his abusive father, played by Anil Kapoor, and how it changes the course of Ranbir's life. Now, as per a report by Pinkvilla, the actor has taken a cut for the film. Ranbir has reduced his fees by “over 50 per cent” for the film. A source told the news portal that Ranbir, who charges Rs 70 crore per project, has decided to take only “Rs 30 to 35 crore” for Animal. The report added that Ranbir's pay cut comes at the backdrop of the delay in the film's release. Initially, Animal was slated to hit the theatres on August 11. If released, it would have clashes with Gadar 2 and Oh My God at the box office.

Animalwill be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

At the time of sharing the teaser on Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna wrote, “Guysssss! So this is the teaser… [Fire emoji] and I LOVE IT! YOU like? Imagine if this is only a teaser.. imagine the rest that's going to come! Excitement is increasing fully…I really hope you enjoy everything about this film till the end… Animal in cinemas on December 1. Releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam.” Rashmika plays the role of Geetanjali in the film.

Ranbir Kapoor's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, also gave a shout out to the actor. She said, “No caption needed cause this one is [fire emoji].”

Animal also stars Suresh Oberoi and Tripti Dimri.