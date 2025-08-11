What Are Animal Birth Control Rules That Top Court Called "Absurd" Over Stray Dog "Menace"

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Delhi government and civic bodies to start picking up stray dogs from all localities at the earliest and keep them at dog shelters, an order that came amid a rise in cases of dog bites and deaths due to rabies.

A bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan also said the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, are "absurd". According to the rules, a stray dog is picked up from a locality, and is sterilised and sent back to the same locality.

"Pick up dogs from all localities and shift them to shelter homes. For the time being, forget the rules," the bench said.

ALSO READ | 49 Rabies Cases In Delhi This Year, Over 65,000 Stray Dogs Sterilised In 6 Months

They also said the situation was "extremely grim".

"Immediate steps need to be taken to take care of the menace of dog bites leading to rabies," the bench said.

The top court said that children should not, at any cost, fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies. "We are issuing these directions keeping the larger public interest in mind."

What Are Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023

The Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, are a set of guidelines issued by the Centre to manage stray dog populations.

They focus on sterilising and vaccinating stray dogs to control their numbers and prevent the spread of rabies.

They were formed to address human-dog conflicts and promote animal welfare.

ALSO READ | Delhi Civic Body Lays Out Plan To Address Stray Dog Menace

The Supreme Court said the dog shelters should be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs, and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.

The top court also sought a reply from authorities on coming up with shelter homes within eight weeks.

The court also warned that if any person or organisation comes in the way of the picking up of stray dogs by the authorities, strict action will be taken against them.

It also directed the authorities to create a helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases are reported immediately.

Over 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases In India In 2024

The Centre last month said that India reported over 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths in 2024.

According to data shared by Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in the Parliament on July 22, the total number of dog bite cases stood at 37,17,336, while the total 'suspected human rabies deaths' were 54 last year.

He said that municipalities are responsible for controlling the stray dog population, adding that they are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme to regulate their population.

Elaborating on the steps, he said his ministry issued an advisory in November 2024 to states, asking them to implement the ABC Programme and related activities through local bodies, as part of its objective to ensure the "safety and security of children, especially toddlers, from stray dog attacks".