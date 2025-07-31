Delhi Civic Body Lays Out Plan To Address Stray Dog Menace

On Wednesday, the Delhi civic body chaired a meeting to address stray dog attacks in the capital, forming a Standing Committee to address the menace.

The meeting's agenda was focused on scaling up sterilisation drives, resolving bureaucratic delays, and involving more organisations to accelerate implementation.

The meeting was held by Standing Committee Vice-Chairman Sunder Singh, who heads the subcommittee, and included Chairperson Satya Sharma.

"The Corporation is committed to resolving this issue. Citizen safety comes first," said Mr. Sharma, acknowledging growing public anxiety.

"This is a public health challenge requiring immediate attention," he stated.

NGOs Re-Engaged, Area-Based Plan Proposed

The committee has decided to re-engage with NGOs handling sterilisation and invite additional organisations to address execution gaps slowing drives across wards. A constituency-wise rollout was proposed to localise accountability and enhance response to area-specific complaints.

MCD officials identified policy hurdles as a major obstacle. The committee will seek support from the Delhi government and the Centre to streamline approvals and expedite processes.

The subcommittee must submit a report within a month, with its next meeting scheduled for Monday. "This requires a coordinated, long-term response with policy-level support," Mr. Sharma said.

Rising Public Outcry, National Spotlight

The MCD's urgency follows public outcry amplified by NDTV's "Stray Dog Dilemma" campaign, highlighting daily bite incidents in Delhi-NCR, from residential colonies to school zones, and hospital admissions due to dog attacks. The campaign has raised concerns about enforcement gaps, legal ambiguities, and the lack of a city-wide strategy.

No Clear Timeline for Relief

While the formation of the subcommittee marks a step forward, on the ground, the situation remains unchanged for now. Bite cases continue to be reported from Dwarka, Rohini, Narela, and parts of South Delhi, with residents saying they have been left to fend for themselves.

Wednesday's meeting shows intent, but as the "Stray Dog Dilemma" unfolds on screens and streets, residents await tangible change.