"If Cases Filed For Feeding Pigeons, Why Not For Strays": Ex Minister To NDTV

Former Union Minister Vijay Goel has called for legal action against individuals feeding stray dogs in public places in Delhi, citing rising cases of dog bites across the capital.

In a conversation with NDTV, Mr Goel said such feeding should attract fines and FIRs, similar to recent legal action taken against pigeon feeders in Mumbai.

If FIRs can be filed against those who feed pigeons, why not against those who feed stray dogs on the streets?" Mr Goel asked, referring to a recent Maharashtra High Court order in which the BMC fined 107 individuals for feeding pigeons and the court mandated additional FIRs.

Mr Goel said the issue of stray dog attacks has turned into a public health hazard and requires an immediate and coordinated response from the Delhi Government and the Municipal Corporation. He also demanded a compensation policy for victims of dog bites, pointing to the fatal risk of rabies. "More than 20,000 people die from rabies every year in India. There is no known cure once symptoms appear," he said.

Mr Goel accused both the state and civic agencies of failing to implement sterilisation and vaccination programs effectively. He said civil defence volunteers and local police should be deployed to stop the public feeding of stray dogs.

He put forward five key demands:

Immediate compensation to citizens attacked by stray dogs.

Launch of a toll-free helpline for reporting dog bite incidents.

Fines and FIRs against those feeding stray dogs in public areas.

Initiation of a citywide stray dog census to guide intervention planning.



Official request to the Centre to amend Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules and allocate funding and staff to municipal agencies.

He also urged that at least one government-run dog shelter be set up as a starting point, stating that the Municipal Corporation's mandate on sterilisation and vaccination has seen "gross negligence."

Mr Goel warned that without urgent action, the issue could evolve into a serious legal and public health crisis.

His statement comes as NDTV continues its special campaign- 'India's Dog Dilemma,' highlighting the escalating tension between urban safety, legal responsibility, and animal rights. With rising bite incidents and little clarity on enforcement, the question remains: who will take ownership of Delhi's stray dog crisis before it turns unmanageable?