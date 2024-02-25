Baby Girl Dies After Attack By Stray Dogs In Delhi's Tughlakabad

One-and-a-half-year-old Divyanshi was killed in an attack by stray dogs

In an incident that is set to revive the debate over stray dogs, an infant has died in an attack by a pack of stray dogs in Delhi. One-and-a-half-year-old Divanshi suffered serious injuries on her legs and face after at least three stray dogs attacked her in Tughlakabad area.

Her family members heard her scream and chased the dogs away. She was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead. The body has been sent for autopsy and police are investigating the matter.

Attacks by stray dogs on pedestrians, especially children, have triggered demands for immediate steps by civic authorities. In some area, animal lovers feeding the strays have also come under fire over such incidents.

In some areas, the anger over civic authorities' alleged inaction to control stray dogs has led to shocking incidents of violence.

Earlier this month, 20 stray dogs were found shot dead in Telangana's Mahabubnagar district. Police have registered a case and started a probe to catch those involved in the ruthless killings.

In another incident of cruelty towards animals, six dogs, including five pets, were poisoned in Thane.

Besides stray dogs, pets are also becoming a subject of aggressive confrontations in residential neighbourhoods. In the National Capital Region, pet owners have often clashed with neighbours on whether dogs should be allowed in lifts or not. Viral videos showing dogs attacking people in lifts have also drawn strong reactions.