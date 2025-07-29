Bengaluru Man, 70, Out For Walk, Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs Outside Home

A 70-year-old man, Seethappa, died after being allegedly mauled by a pack of stray dogs just outside his house in Kodigehalli, Karnataka, during the early hours of Sunday. According to his family members, the elderly man had stepped out for a walk around midnight as he was unable to sleep, when a group of at least eight strays allegedly attacked him.

Seethappa suffered serious injuries to his hands, legs, and face, with portions of flesh torn off in the attack. His family members, who rushed out upon hearing the commotion, claim they witnessed the pack of dogs attacking him. He was declared dead at the hospital.

The Kodigehalli Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed in the matter. Cops are examining CCTV footage and speaking to residents to establish the sequence of events.

This incident is the latest in a disturbing rise in stray dog attacks across the country. A couple of weeks ago, a three-year-old girl was viciously attacked in Shimla Nagar of Old Hubballi in Karnataka. The child, who was walking towards a shop, was attacked by a group of stray dogs in the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation area. CCTV footage of the attack showed the dogs biting her shoulder, back, legs, and arms, dragging her to the ground. She was rushed to KIMS Hospital with serious injuries.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Municipal Parishad (BBMP) recently launched a project worth Rs 2.9 crore to feed 4,000-5,000 stray dogs daily across Bengaluru. Through the scheme, BBMP planned to provide cooked meals of chicken, rice, and other meals to stray dogs. The aim was to reduce dog aggression, among other things.

The move sparked public debate, with many questioning the move to feed stray dogs.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram has expressed concern over increasing dog bite incidents across the country and said it's a "health and safety issue".

The Congress MP told NDTV that the Centre's data, shared in the Parliament, showed that over 37 lakh dog bite cases were reported last year, but "does not give a full picture because of the reporting mechanism."

The Congress MP has raised the issue of stray dogs, their rehabilitation, and incidents of dog bites in the past. Mr Chidambaram said he even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the concern.