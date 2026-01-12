Supreme Court Sets June 30 Deadline For Bengaluru Civic Body Polls

The Supreme Court on Monday set June 30 as the date for the completion of the election process of Bengaluru civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi directed the Karnataka government to publish the final ward-wise reservation by February 20, clarifying in its order that no further time extension will be granted.

Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the State of Karnataka, submitted that the work of notifying reservations will be completed within a month.

Senior Advocate KN Phanindra, appearing for the State Election Commission (SEC), informed the bench that the publication of the final voters' list is scheduled on March 16. He further submitted that the elections can be held only by the end of May, as the schools and colleges will be free to be polling stations then, after board exams are completed.

Phanindra assured that the SEC will schedule the elections immediately after the completion of the board exams on May 26, as schools and teachers are required for the polling duties.