"Very Disturbing, Alarming": Supreme Court On Rising Stray Dog Bite Cases

The Supreme Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of a media report about incidents of dog bites leading to rabies and called it "very disturbing and alarming".

"The news item contains some alarming and disturbing figures and facts," a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said.

It said every day, hundreds of dog bites were being reported in Delhi and on its outskirts, leading to rabies and ultimately, children and the aged were "falling prey to the dreadful disease".

"Let this order be placed along with the news report before the Chief Justice of India for appropriate orders," the bench added.

ALSO READ | "Space For Animals... But For Humans?" Supreme Court On Feeding Stray Dogs

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, who has been raising the issue, welcomed the move.

"At last," he wrote on X, while sharing NDTV's breaking news post on the Supreme Court's suo moto cognisance.

Speaking to NDTV last week, he said it was a "serious health and safety problem" in India.

He also called for a new national policy to build shelters for the strays across the country.

"Move the dogs on the street, sterilise them, vaccinate them and keep them in a safe shelter," he said, adding that "We should increase adoption, but stray dogs can't be on the streets."

Over 37 Lakh Dog Bite Cases In India In 2024

The Centre last week said that India reported over 37 lakh dog bite cases and 54 suspected human rabies deaths in 2024.

According to data shared by Union Minister SP Singh Baghel in the Parliament on July 22, the total number of dog bite cases stood at 37,17,336, while the total 'suspected human rabies deaths' were 54 last year.

ALSO READ | How Can India Resolve Its Stray Dog Crisis? Lessons From Netherlands

He said that municipalities are responsible for controlling the stray dog population, adding that they are implementing the Animal Birth Control Programme to regulate their population.

He also said the Centre has notified the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, which focuses on the neutering and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs.

Elaborating on the steps, he said his ministry issued an advisory in November 2024 to states, asking them to implement the ABC Programme and related activities through local bodies, as part of its objective to ensure the "safety and security of children, especially toddlers, from stray dog attacks".