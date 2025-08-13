Advertisement
Stray Dogs Bite 2 College Students In Bengaluru

The students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, situated inside the Jnanabharathi campus.

It was suspected that a pack of dogs attacked the students.
  Two college students were attacked by stray dogs on Jnanabharathi campus, Bangalore
  • The students are Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana
  • Both students study Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics
Bengaluru:

Two college students here were attacked by stray dogs on Tuesday and have been hospitalised, said a city civic body official.

The incident occurred inside the Jnanabharathi campus, near Kengeri.

The students were identified as Sujanya G J from Haveri and Rega Nikshitha from Telangana, both pursuing Integrated MSc in Economics at Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics, situated inside the Jnanabharathi campus.

Suralkar Vikas Kishor, Special Commissioner, Health and Sanitation Department, BBMP confirmed that the students were admitted in a nearby private hospital with dog bite injuries.

"They are fine now. But I am not very sure of the exact details of the case. We are awaiting a detailed veterinary report," said Mr Kishor.

He said it was suspected that a pack of dogs attacked the students. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Stray Dog Bite Incident, Bengaluru, Stray Dog Attack
NDTV News
