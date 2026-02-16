3-Year-Old Bengaluru Boy Drowns During Mother's Maternity Photoshoot

A three-year-old child died after accidentally falling into a water pool during his mother's maternity photoshoot in Bengaluru.

The child, identified as Lakshmeer, was the son of Charan and Swathi. The incident took place on Saturday while Swathi, who is eight months pregnant, was taking part in a photoshoot as she prepared for the arrival of her second child.

According to the information, the photoshoot was under way when the toddler, who was playing nearby, slipped and fell into a small water pool created at the location. Those present did not notice the fall in time, and the child drowned before help could reach him.

He was taken for medical assistance but was declared dead. A post-mortem examination was carried out at a government hospital.

Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to understand the events leading to the incident, including whether there was any negligence during the photoshoot.

Officials also said that the child's father, who was abroad for work, is expected to return to Bengaluru today, according to PTI.