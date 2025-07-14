When To Get A Rabies Shot & Other Things You Must Know

A rabies shot is critical because rabies is a deadly virus that affects the nervous system and, once symptoms appear, is almost always fatal. The virus is typically transmitted through the bite or scratch of an infected animal, often stray dogs, bats, or wild animals. A rabies shot, either as pre-exposure or post-exposure prophylaxis, can prevent the virus from taking hold in the body. Immediate medical evaluation can determine if a rabies shot is necessary, so never ignore a suspicious animal bite.

When to get a rabies shot

1. After a potential exposure (post-exposure prophylaxis – PEP)

You should get a rabies shot immediately after any potential exposure, such as a bite, scratch, or even a lick on broken skin or mucous membranes (like eyes or mouth) from an animal that could carry the rabies virus. This is known as post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP). Even if the animal shows no obvious signs of illness, it may still be infected. The rabies virus travels slowly through the nervous system before reaching the brain so early treatment is key.

2. After a high-risk bite or scratch from a suspected rabid animal

A bite or scratch from a wild animal (like a bat, raccoon, fox, or stray dog or cat), or a domestic pet that is acting aggressively or unusually and is unvaccinated or not available for observation, calls for immediate rabies vaccination. In many developing countries, dog bites remain the most common source of rabies. If the animal cannot be tested or observed for 10 days, doctors will start treatment as a precaution.

3. Before exposure for people in high-risk jobs (pre-exposure prophylaxis – PrEP)

Some individuals should receive pre-exposure prophylaxis if they are at higher risk of coming into contact with the rabies virus. This includes veterinarians, animal control officers, wildlife researchers, laboratory workers handling the virus, spelunkers (cave explorers), or travellers visiting areas where rabies is common and access to medical care is limited. Pre-exposure vaccination typically involves three doses of the rabies vaccine given on days 0, 7, and either day 21 or 28.

4. If the animal's rabies status is unknown or cannot be verified

Sometimes, people are bitten by animals that disappear before their rabies status can be determined like a stray dog that runs away or a bat that can't be caught for testing. In such cases, medical professionals usually recommend starting the rabies vaccine series without waiting, because delaying could give the virus time to spread. Since rabies is almost always fatal once symptoms appear, the benefit of early vaccination far outweighs the risk of waiting.

5. If symptoms of rabies appear, it may be too late

It's important to note that rabies shots are not effective once symptoms begin which include fever, confusion, difficulty swallowing, muscle spasms, and eventually coma. That's why prevention and early action are absolutely critical. Once neurological symptoms develop, the disease is almost always fatal, and treatment options are extremely limited. So if there's any doubt about a bite or exposure, it's always better to act quickly and begin the vaccine series under the guidance of a healthcare provider.

Always follow your healthcare provider's instructions and attend follow-up visits to complete the full course if needed.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.