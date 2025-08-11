Supreme Court's Tough Words On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR: Top Quotes

Pick up stray dogs and keep them in shelters, said the Supreme Court while hearing the case against stray dogs attacking children in streets. Terming the stray dog menace in the city as "extremely grim", the Supreme Court said that strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation coming in the way of picking up stray dogs by authorities.

The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan were hearing the matter after taking note of a news report on the rising incidents of rabies deaths following stray dog attacks.

Here are the top statements made by the Supreme Court while pronouncing the judgement: