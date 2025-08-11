Supreme Court's Tough Words On Stray Dogs In Delhi-NCR: Top Quotes

New Delhi:
Pick up stray dogs and keep them in shelters, said the Supreme Court while hearing the case against stray dogs attacking children in streets. Terming the stray dog menace in the city as "extremely grim", the Supreme Court said that strict action will be taken against any individual or organisation coming in the way of picking up stray dogs by authorities.
The bench of Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan were hearing the matter after taking note of a news report on the rising incidents of rabies deaths following stray dog attacks.
Here are the top statements made by the Supreme Court while pronouncing the judgement:
- We need to pick up round up with whatever means to ensure dog free locality and that's how children and aged will feel safe.
- Have you seen the classic good, bad and the ugly- when you want to shoot, shoot don't talk. It's not the time to talk but act. All these so-called animal lovers, will they be able to bring back those children who have given their lives?
- Civic authorities in the Delhi NCR region have been directed to make dog shelters and report about creation of infrastructure within eight weeks. It must have sufficient personnel for sterilised, dogs who would be detained there and not released in public places. It will be monitored by CCTV to monitor that no dogs are taken out.
- Infants and young children, not at any cost, should fall prey of rabies. The action should inspire confidence that they can move freely without fear of being bitten by stray dogs. No sentiments should be involved.
- Create helpline within 1 week so that all cases of dog bites and rabies are reported. Action should be taken within 4 hours to pick up dog after complaint is received and any action of individual or organisation coming in the way will be taken with stern action. The said dog will be sterilised and shall not be released.
