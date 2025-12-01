2 Elderly Women Suffer Facial Injuries In Stray Dog Attack In Kerala

Two elderly women were attacked by a stray dog in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, leaving them with serious facial injuries.

The 70-year-old Masooda was walking outside her home in Mastanmukku, a residential area in Kaniyapuram, when the dog lunged at her without warning.

Just a few streets away in Maivally, 80-year-old Sharadamma was attacked by the same dog near her house. As soon as she spotted the dog, she tried to run out of panic, slipped, and fell. Before she could rise, the canine bit her severely on the face.

Neighbours rushed to help, wrapping the women in shawls and taking them to a Primary Health Centre in Punthenthope. The doctors then referred them to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Health officials confirmed both women suffered deep facial wounds, though they are now under observation.

Local residents say stray dog attacks have become frequent, sparking fear among the elderly, who often walk alone in the early mornings.

The families of the women have demanded action against the stray dog menace in the region.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)