Activist Arrested For Allegedly Defaming Complainant In Kerala MLA Rape Case

Activist Rahul Easwar was arrested on Sunday for allegedly defaming the complainant in the sexual assault case against suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, police said.

Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police launched a probe after the woman filed a complaint stating that she was being defamed online and her photographs were being circulated as part of a cyber campaign.

Police officials said a case was registered on Sunday based on her complaint, and a notice was issued to Easwar directing him to appear for interrogation.

Officers reached Easwar's residence around 5 pm and served the notice asking him to report immediately. Easwar, along with his wife and accompanied by a policeman, arrived at the Armed Reserve Police Camp in Thiruvananthapuram for questioning.

According to police, as part of the investigation, electronic devices, including his mobile phone and laptop, were examined. Police later decided to record his arrest after interrogating him for over three hours. He will be produced before the court on Monday, police said.

Social media accounts of Easwar are being examined to verify posts allegedly made defaming the woman, police added. Easwar has publicly supported Mamkoottathil and claimed the MLA is innocent since the allegations surfaced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)