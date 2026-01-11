Rape-Accused Expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil Arrested, Faces 3rd Complaint

Rahul Mamkootathil, an MLA of the Congress in Kerala's Palakkad who was expelled following rape accusations, was arrested early Sunday. Mamkootathil was taken into custody at around 12.30 am from the KPM Regency Hotel in Palakkad. He will be produced before a magistrate soon. The police action came after a third rape complaint was filed against Mamkootathil by a woman from Pathanamthitta who is currently working in Canada.

In the complaint, the woman made serious allegations against the expelled MLA, including brutal sexual assault, forced abortion, and financial exploitation. Sources told NDTV that police moved swiftly to take Mamkootathil into custody after the complaint was filed.

Survivor Met Expelled MLA On Social Media

The woman alleged that she became pregnant and was preparing for a DNA test of the foetus. She told investigators that the laboratory had asked Mamkootathil to provide a sample, but he did not cooperate with the DNA test process. The survivor claimed that she possessed evidence to support her allegation and submitted the same to the investigation team.

The woman said she met Mamkootathil through social media at a time when she was facing problems in her marriage. She alleged that the expelled Congress MLA later entered into a relationship with her and pressured her to end her marriage.

She said Mamkootathil promised to marry her, adding that he insisted on having a child, saying it would help ensure quick approval for the marriage from his family.

The Assault

The survivor further said that Mamkootathil repeatedly expressed his desire to meet her in person. When she suggested meeting at a restaurant, Mamkootathil reportedly refused, saying he could not meet in public as he was a public figure.

He allegedly suggested meeting at a hotel in Palakkad instead and told the woman to book a room. The woman told the police that once inside the hotel room, the expelled MLA attacked her even before speaking to her and that she was subjected to a brutal sexual assault.

Police said the investigation is progressing based strictly on evidence and statements, and further legal steps will follow.