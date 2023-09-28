Animal Teaser: Ranbir Kapoor's Villain Arc Begins At Home

Ranbir Kapoor in Animal teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Animal released the film's teaser on Ranbir Kapoor's 41st birthday. The teaser is as intense as it gets. The video begins with Ranbir Kapoor's character and his love interest Rashmika Mandanna taking a stroll together when she asks him, "Thought about kids?" Ranbir replies that he wants to be a father. When Rashmika asks him if he will be like his father, a triggered Ranbir Kapoor recalls his equation with his dad Anil Kapoor and it is so distant from being healthy. There are flashback sequences of Anil Kapoor slapping his son mercilessly. Back to the present - Ranbir argues with Rashmika that his father "is the best father in the world."

Anil Kapoor's excuse for his troubled relationship with son is this, "I am sure I made some mistakes. I didn't know how to train a son." Ranbir replies, "You trained me well" and cue dramatically intense music, snippets of him transforming into a gangster of sorts. The teaser ends with Ranbir Kapoor bleeding as a voice over from him warns his father that this is just the beginning and a lot more is yet to happen. He also asks his father to "finish him." The him in question appears to be Bobby Deol, who turns up only at the end of the video - no words spoken, just a knife in hand.

Check out the teaser of Animal here:

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.