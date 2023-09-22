Animal New Poster: Meet Anil Kapoor As Balbir Singh - 'The Baap'

Anil Kapoor in Animal. (courtesy: anilskapoor)

After sharing Ranbir Kapoor's look from his upcoming film Animal, the makers dropped another poster and it features Anil Kapoor. The poster shows Anil Kapoor dressed in a blue suit as he intensely stares into the camera. He captioned the poster, "Animal Ka Baap...Balbir Singh (Father of Animal... Balbir Singh)." In the comments section, his daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The best." Pulkit Samrat's comment read, "Ghamasaaaan." Boney Kapoor commented, "Looking deadly." Anil Kapoor's Thank You For Coming co-star Bhumi Pednekar dropped raising hands emoji. Tanishaa Mukerji wrote "Too cool." Patralekhaa dropped heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Check out the poster shared by Anil Kapoor here:

Earlier, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the director of Animal, shared a poster featuring the film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor from the film. No caption needed.

Ranbir Kapoor might be a social media recluse but the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the actor's first look from the film last year. This is the poster we are referring to:

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.