Animal First Look: Ranbir Kapoor Looks Fierce In The Poster

The wait is finally over as the makers have unveiled the first look of Ranbir Kapoor's next film Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, on the special occasion of New Year, shared the poster on his Twitter handle that features Ranbir in a rugged look. The actor can be seen wearing a blood-soaked white shirt and is carrying a blood-coated axe between his arms while he lights a cigarette starring at someone. Seeing the poster, it seems in the movie, the actor will feature in a never-seen-before look. Along with the poster, the filmmaker also announced the release date of the film, which is August 11, 2023.

Sharing the poster, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "Presenting you the first look of ANIMAL. HAPPY NEW YEAR PEOPLE," followed by a smiling face emoticon.

Here have a look:

Anil Kapoor also shared the poster on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "#RanbirKapoor releasing the #Animal within, soon! This is such a killer poster love it." Rashmika Mandanna captioned the poster as "Animal first look is here... So so excited for you all to see this look."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Earlier, several pictures from the sets of Animal went viral on the Internet. So far, the movie has been filmed in Himachal Pradesh and Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and others. Next, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor.