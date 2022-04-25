Viral Video: Ranbir Kapoor Spotted Shooting For Animal In Manali

Ranbir Kapoor spotted in Manali. (courtesy: @FilmyGupshups)

New Delhi: Ranbir Kapoor has resumed work after his much talked about wedding to actress Alia Bhatt. The actor was recently spotted shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Animal in Manali, and a video from the location is going viral on the internet. In the video, we can see Ranbir sitting in the car, wearing a black jacket and showing off his clean-shaven look. Before returning to Mumbai on Sunday, the actor was in Manali for a shooting schedule with Rashmika Mandanna. Check out the video below:

Also, a picture from the set of Animal is going viral on all social media platforms. In the image, Ranbir can be seen in a white kurta paired with black shoes, while Rashmika looks gorgeous in a traditional white saree with a red border.

Here have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14. Soon after a week-long celebration, the couple resumed their respective ongoing projects. Alia flew to Jaisalmer for the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, and Ranbir jetted off to Manali for the shoot of Animal.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, the film has been in the news ever since it was announced. Earlier, Parineeti Chopra was reported to be the leading lady in the movie. However, soon reports started doing rounds that the actress opted out of the film for Imtiaz Ali's next project.

Apart from Animal, Ranbir Kapoor has several films in his kitty-Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with wife Alia Bhatt, Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Shamshera.