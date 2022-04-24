Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor's Unseen Pre-Wedding Ceremony Picture With Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan And Others

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with their family. (courtesy: tinala13)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt's aunt Tina Razdan Hertzke (Soni Razdan's sister) has shared an unseen picture from Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's pre-wedding ceremonies featuring Bhatts and Kapoors. In the post, Alia is looking pretty in an orange suit. Ranbir also looks dapper in white kurta. On one side, Neetu Kapoor can be seen resting her head on Ranbir's shoulder, while on the other side, Soni is sitting right next to daughter Alia. In the back, Mahesh Bhatt is seen standing with daughter Shaheen Bhatt. In the fam-jam post, we can also see Tina, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Nitasha Nanda and Rima Jain.

Sharing the post, Tina Razdan Hertzke wrote, "A widening inner circle". Soon after she shared the post, Soni Razdan and Riddhima Kapoor were the first ones to drop heart emoticons. Also, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's fans wrote in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "The Family".

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had an intimate wedding ceremony on April 14 at their Vastu house. Sharing the pictures from her dreamy wedding, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the couple is busy shooting for their respective films. Alia Bhatt, on Saturday, returned to Mumbai after wrapping up Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's shooting schedule. While, Ranbir Kapoor is currently shooting in Manali for Animal. The couple, for the first time, will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra.