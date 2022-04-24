Is Alia Bhatt Missing Husband Ranbir Kapoor? Here's What Her Sunday Mood Indicates

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (courtesy: expressomagazine)

New Delhi: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had a dreamy wedding at their Mumbai's Vastu house on April 14. After their much talked about wedding, the couple has resumed their work. While Alia returned to Mumbai after wrapping Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's shooting schedule, Ranbir is still shooting for Animal in Manali. The actress recently shared a post on her Instagram handle, revealing her Sunday mood. The actress shared the song from her and Ranbir's upcoming film Brahmastra and captioned it as "Currently listening.."

Here have a look:

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be soon seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which is scheduled to release on September 9. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family and close friends. Sharing the dreamy pictures, Alia wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together ... memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"

Here have a look:



On the work front, Alia Bhatt also has Darlings in her kitty. With this comedy-drama, she will mark her first project as a producer. The film also stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. It will release on Netflix this year.