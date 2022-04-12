Umm, Rashmika Mandanna Has 'Aura Saliva As A Face Mask'

Rashmika with her pet Aura (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

On Tuesday, Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute photo with her pet dog Aura. In the photo, Aura can be seen licking Rashmika's face and across the photo, the Pushpa actress wrote, "Omg... I have Aura saliva as a face mask now." The photo is too cute for words. In June 2021, Rashmika Mandanna brought Aura home and introduced her. From ad shoots to film sets, Aura accompanies Rashmika Mandanna almost everywhere and we are not complaining. Rashmika's social media feed is filled with adorable videos and photos of Aura.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's post here:

In June, when Rashmika Mandanna brought Aura home, she had shared photos on social media with the caption that had read, "Hey guys.. in the mids of all the chaos out there.. I found my bundle of joy.. which kept me sane the whole time.. Introducing you to my lil one - Aura! They say you can fall in love with someone in 3 seconds.. But she melted my heart in 0.3 milliseconds I think.. anyway, just wanted to keep you updated! Love and strength to you!"

Last week, Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her birthday, and a day after her birthday, she announced her new film. She will be seen opposite Thalapathy Vijay in her next film. The untitled film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Sharing the happy news, Rashmika Mandanna had written, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight.. #talapathyvijay." See the post here:

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule, which will release in December. She also has Mission Majnu and Goodbye.