<i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2</i> Reactions: Fans Shower Nostalgic Love On Mihir And Tulsi Comeback

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 is finally here. The much-awaited reboot series hit TV screens on July 29, 2025. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the new version brings back the iconic duo - Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani.

After the first episode aired, fans took to X to share their reactions—and it's safe to say the nostalgia hit hard.

One user summed it up perfectly, “Who would've thought? After 25 YEARS, we're watching Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi all over again!”

A fan wrote, “Some things don't age… they become LEGENDS. @smritiirani @EktaaRKapoor #KyukiReturns #25YearsOfKyunki #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi2.”

Another added, “Tulsi still has the same charm and grace yaar. Her opening the door and introducing family.”

“Years may have passed…but their chemistry remains timeless. Tulsi & Mihir still make hearts flutter just like they did 25-years ago It's Nostalgic..it's Magical… It's Beautiful,” read a review.

Someone shared, “Mind-blowing restart.. Everything is simple and sweet.. Bachpan ki memory yaad aa gai.. OG Tulsi and Mihir.”

A new viewer chimed in, “I haven't watched season 1 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, but today watched the first episode of S2 with mumma and still felt nostalgic with all those flashbacks surprisingly.”

Another user praised Smriti Irani's effortless return to acting, “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 proves that 'once an actor, always an actor'! Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani was just so natural in the first episode. It felt so good to see her act.”

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Season 2 aired on StarPlus yesterday. The show is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.