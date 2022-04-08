To 'Pushpaaaaaaa' Allu Arjun, A Birthday Wish From Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika with Allu Arjun (Courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today and his fans are showing him with sweet wishes. And one wish is from his Pushpa co-star Rashmika Mandanna. She shared a black and white photo with Allu Arjun and wrote, "Happy birthday @alluarjun... my Pushpaaaaaaa.. The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. Sending you tons of love." Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise. The film was a hit and released in December.

Check out Rashmika Mandanna's birthday wish for Allu Arjun:

Happy birthday @alluarjun .. my Pushpaaaaaaa.. 🔥💣💣💣💣

The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. 🔥🔥🤗

Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. 🤗

sending you tons of love ❤️🤗🤗🤗🥰 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated her birthday this week and on Wednesday, she had announced a film with Thalapathy Vijay. The untitled film will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under their production house Sri Venkateswara Creations. Sharing the news, Rashmika had written, "Ok now this feels like something else... Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I've been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! An absolute delight.. #talapathyvijay."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the sequel of Pushpa. Pushpa: The Rule will release in December. Next, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika has also started shooting for her second Bollywood movie, in which, she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan.