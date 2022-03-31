Rashmika Mandanna's Reply To Co-Star Amitabh Bachchan's Pushpa Post

Big B shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan shared a behind-the-scene picture from the sets of his film Goodbye along with co-star Rashmika Mandanna and he simply captioned it: "Pushpa," which was the actress' recent project. Rashmika too replied to the post. She quoted a dialogue from the film and wrote: "Sir hum #jhukeganahi." Later, she shared the same picture on her profile and wrote: "Only and only gratitude smiles and love." Goodbye has been directed by Vikas Bahl and backed by Ekta Kapoor. Goodbye will be Rashmika's second Bollywood film after Mission Majnu, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Rashmika Mandanna started her career as a model for a commercial, from where the makers of Kirik Party selected her for the lead role opposite Rakshit Shetty. After the success of her debut film, Rashmika signed Harsha's Anjani Putra opposite Puneeth Rajkumar and Chamak opposite Ganesh. She also featured in Sarileru Neekevvaru, with Mahesh Babu. She was last seen in the hit Pushpa: The Rise, co-starring Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, which was a big hit.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects include Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor and the remake of the Hollywood film The Intern, along with Deepika Padukone. Earlier, late actor Rishi Kapoor was to star in the film. He was last seen in Nagraj Manjule's Jhund, which opened to stellar reviews. He was also seen hosting the 13th season of the TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.